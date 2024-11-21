India and Australia Strengthen Ties for Gaganyaan Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Thursday its new partnership with the Australian Space Agency (ASA), aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the realm of space exploration.

The Implementation Agreement (IA), signed by leading figures from both agencies, underscores collaboration on crew recovery and other critical operations for India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission.

This pact marks a significant stride in the long-standing strategic relationship between India and Australia, fostering collaborative efforts in current and future space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)