Left Menu

India and Australia Strengthen Ties for Gaganyaan Mission

ISRO and ASA have signed an Implementation Agreement to boost cooperation in space activities, focusing on the recovery operations for India's Gaganyaan missions. The deal, involving the use of Australian waters for contingency recovery, marks a key milestone in Indo-Australian strategic partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:45 IST
India and Australia Strengthen Ties for Gaganyaan Mission
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Thursday its new partnership with the Australian Space Agency (ASA), aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the realm of space exploration.

The Implementation Agreement (IA), signed by leading figures from both agencies, underscores collaboration on crew recovery and other critical operations for India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission.

This pact marks a significant stride in the long-standing strategic relationship between India and Australia, fostering collaborative efforts in current and future space endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024