India and Australia Strengthen Ties for Gaganyaan Mission
ISRO and ASA have signed an Implementation Agreement to boost cooperation in space activities, focusing on the recovery operations for India's Gaganyaan missions. The deal, involving the use of Australian waters for contingency recovery, marks a key milestone in Indo-Australian strategic partnerships.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Thursday its new partnership with the Australian Space Agency (ASA), aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation in the realm of space exploration.
The Implementation Agreement (IA), signed by leading figures from both agencies, underscores collaboration on crew recovery and other critical operations for India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission.
This pact marks a significant stride in the long-standing strategic relationship between India and Australia, fostering collaborative efforts in current and future space endeavors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nathan McSweeney Poised for Test Debut Amidst Australia's Opener Hunt
Ball-Switch Controversy in Australia A vs India A Test Sparks Debate
Navigating the Gas Conundrum: Australia's Energy Transition Debate
Josh Inglis Takes the Helm for Australia in ODI & T20I Series Against Pakistan
Australia's High Court Protects Migrants' Rights Against Harsh Controls