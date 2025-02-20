Left Menu

Australia and Papua New Guinea Set to Forge Historic Defense Pact

Australia and Papua New Guinea are initiating discussions for a comprehensive defense treaty to enhance military cooperation between their forces. As regional dynamics evolve with China's growing influence, this treaty aims to solidify their close ties. The initiative is part of numerous agreements strengthening the bilateral relationship between the countries.

Australia and Papua New Guinea announced on Thursday their intention to commence negotiations on a comprehensive defense treaty aimed at bolstering military cooperation. Although both nations currently hold a defense cooperation agreement, the envisaged treaty seeks to foster enhanced collaboration and coordination between their armed forces, according to Australia's Defense Minister Richard Marles.

Marles, speaking alongside his Papua New Guinean counterpart Billy Joseph, emphasized the significance of this move, highlighting the steps toward greater integration and interoperability of their defense forces. He indicated that the impending treaty is one among several agreements that Australia has established or is pursuing with Papua New Guinea amidst China's expanding influence in the region.

Reaffirming Papua New Guinea's commitment to Australia, Joseph remarked, "We have many friends and treat them uniquely under different levels, but with Australia... we are tied to the hips, we are very close." The discussions underscore the strategic partnership and profound bilateral relationship developed over the years.

