President Murmu's Illuminating Visit to Telangana

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Telangana on Thursday for a two-day official visit. Her presence was acknowledged at Begumpet airport by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The President's itinerary includes attending the 'Koti Deepotsavam', an event featuring the mass lighting of 'Deepam', during Kartik, a sacred month for Hindus. This cultural gathering will be held in the city as part of her visit.

Additionally, President Murmu is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address at Lokmanthan-2024, a conference aimed at engaging 'nationalist thinkers', slated for November 22 in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)