Illuminating Progress: President Murmu Advocates Cultural Heritage and Modern Development

President Droupadi Murmu has confidently articulated India's potential to marry cultural heritage with modern advancements for developmental success. During the 'Koti Deepotsavam' event in Hyderabad, Murmu emphasized the need for a collaborative approach towards creating a developed India.

In her speech, the President underscored the importance of lighting the metaphorical 'lamp of resolution', a symbol of perpetual progress, truth adherence, and a focus on uplifting the underprivileged. She celebrated the event as an embodiment of Telugu art, culture, and history.

Highlighting Kartik Deepam's tradition, Murmu pointed to it as a beacon guiding from darkness to enlightenment. She also noted the presence of notable attendees including Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, further enriching the event's significance. Murmu is slated to inaugurate 'LokManthan 2024' on November 22.

