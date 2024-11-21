Left Menu

Gauahar Khan Gears Up for 'Fauji 2' Debut at IFFI 2024

Actor Gauahar Khan discusses her role in 'Fauji 2' premiering at IFFI 2024. She is excited to play Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur, offering a fresh perspective on military training. Filmmaker Sandeep Singh aims to modernize the classic 'Fauji' while celebrating India's diverse armed forces.

Gauahar Khan at IFFI 2024 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Gauahar Khan is eager to showcase her latest role in 'Fauji 2' at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024. Speaking to ANI, Khan expressed her enthusiasm for playing the character of Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur, emphasizing the unique opportunity to contribute to this reimagined classic series.

Khan praised the innovative approach of filmmaker Sandeep Singh, highlighting his vision of empowering women in roles traditionally reserved for men. The actress noted that the series diverges from typical serials by delivering relatable and inspiring stories, offering a fresh perspective on military life and training.

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh aims to draw viewers of all ages, especially the youth, with 'Fauji 2's rich narrative. Teaming up with national broadcaster Doordarshan, Singh seeks to revive the iconic series with a contemporary twist. The eagerly awaited show will air on DD National starting November 18, redefining the legacy of the original 1989 series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

