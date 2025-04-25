Corruption Crackdown: Rajasthan Officials Arrested in Bribery Case

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau has made significant arrests involving a police inspector and an advocate in Banswara district for a major bribery scandal. The two were detained after allegedly accepting Rs 2.5 lakh from a complainant as part of a larger bribe scheme.

Inspector Dilip Singh, serving as the Station House Officer at Rajtalab police station, reportedly demanded Rs 6.5 lakh through advocate Shareef Khan. The bribe was intended to prevent the seizure of the complainant's properties, illustrating the duo's misuse of power for financial gain.

According to ACB Director General Raviprakash Meherda, a trap was effectively executed. The advocate was apprehended accepting the money on behalf of the inspector, leading to arrests under the Prevention of Corruption Act, furthering the state's fight against corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)