Corruption Crackdown: Rajasthan Officials Arrested in Bribery Case

In Rajasthan's Banswara district, a police inspector and an advocate were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh. The inspector, Dilip Singh, allegedly sought a Rs 6.5 lakh bribe via advocate Shareef Khan to prevent attaching the complainant's assets. Despite negotiations lowering the bribe, both were caught and arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-04-2025 07:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 07:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau has made significant arrests involving a police inspector and an advocate in Banswara district for a major bribery scandal. The two were detained after allegedly accepting Rs 2.5 lakh from a complainant as part of a larger bribe scheme.

Inspector Dilip Singh, serving as the Station House Officer at Rajtalab police station, reportedly demanded Rs 6.5 lakh through advocate Shareef Khan. The bribe was intended to prevent the seizure of the complainant's properties, illustrating the duo's misuse of power for financial gain.

According to ACB Director General Raviprakash Meherda, a trap was effectively executed. The advocate was apprehended accepting the money on behalf of the inspector, leading to arrests under the Prevention of Corruption Act, furthering the state's fight against corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

