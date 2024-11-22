Left Menu

Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Indian Legacy in Historical Guyana Visit

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 22-11-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 00:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Guyana

In a historic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue in the Promenade Gardens, Georgetown, Guyana, on Thursday. This visit marks the first by an Indian head of state to the country in more than five decades.

During his stay, Modi honored Indian heritage, notably at the Indian Arrival Monument, and recognized the sacrifices and contributions of the Indian diaspora in Guyana's nation-building. As a mark of respect, the Prime Minister planted a Bel patra sapling at the monument.

The Prime Minister's itinerary also included visits to the Saraswati Vidya Niketan School and the Arya Samaj monument, where he reflected on cultural values and participated in a traditional recitation. Modi's address to the National Assembly further solidified India-Guyana relations, highlighting shared histories and democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

