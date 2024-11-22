The Greatest Literary Show: Jaipur Literature Festival 2025
The Jaipur Literature Festival 2025 promises a unique blend of culture, literary works, and environmental focus with over 300 speakers, including notable authors and historians, promoting linguistic diversity. From January 30 to February 3, it will host discussions in several languages and foster global literary engagements at Hotel Clarks Amer.
The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) 2025, hailed as the 'greatest literary show on Earth', is set to captivate audiences with its rich exposition of cultural heritage, literary excellence, and environmental aspirations.
Scheduled from January 30 to February 3 at Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur, the festival will feature over 300 speakers, among them renowned authors and historians such as Jenny Erpenbeck and Stephen Greenblatt. The event will also host discussions in numerous languages, showcasing India's linguistic diversity.
This 18th edition of JLF aims to create a monumental impact, offering partners and stakeholders unparalleled opportunities to engage with an engaged global audience, thereby enhancing the festival's global visibility and influence.
