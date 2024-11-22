Kaziranga's Pristine Beauty Takes Center Stage at International Tourism Mart
Kaziranga National Park will be the highlight of the International Tourism Mart in Assam. The event, focusing on green tourism, will feature diverse cultural and gastronomical showcases, marking a milestone for the northeastern region and promoting sustainable tourism practices.
- Country:
- India
Kaziranga National Park, renowned for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses, will serve as the focal point for the International Tourism Mart set to take place in Assam from November 26 to 29. This significant event aims to spotlight the natural and cultural richness of the northeastern region.
Attended by the chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the event will emphasize India's commitment to green and sustainable tourism, drawing attention to the inclusion of 'Climate Action in Tourism' in the UN Climate Change COP29 Action Agenda.
The Mart will host nearly 400 participants, including international attendees, and features activities such as cultural presentations, panel discussions, and technical visits, underscoring Kaziranga's conservation success and cultural heritage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Coastal Villages Achieve UNESCO's 'Tsunami Ready' Status
NZ Proposes Overhaul of Conservation System to Balance Biodiversity Protection and Sustainable Tourism
UNESCO Hosts International Conference on Documentary Heritage to Strengthen Global Cooperation and Preserve Collective Memory
Bengali Film 'Aamar Boss' Competes for ICFT-UNESCO Gandhi Medal
UNESCO Advances Digital Heritage Preservation: Capacity-Building Workshop at Al-Ahsa Oasis Elevates Documentation Expertise