Kaziranga's Pristine Beauty Takes Center Stage at International Tourism Mart

Kaziranga National Park, renowned for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses, will serve as the focal point for the International Tourism Mart set to take place in Assam from November 26 to 29. This significant event aims to spotlight the natural and cultural richness of the northeastern region.

Attended by the chief ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the event will emphasize India's commitment to green and sustainable tourism, drawing attention to the inclusion of 'Climate Action in Tourism' in the UN Climate Change COP29 Action Agenda.

The Mart will host nearly 400 participants, including international attendees, and features activities such as cultural presentations, panel discussions, and technical visits, underscoring Kaziranga's conservation success and cultural heritage.

