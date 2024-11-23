Left Menu

Hindi's Global Impact: A Bridge Beyond Borders

Hindi has gained international appreciation, promoting inclusivity and cultural identity. At a special UN event commemorating Hindi Diwas, experts discussed its role in enhancing economic opportunities, fostering social cohesion, and bridging global communities. Hindi's influence spans education, health, and diplomacy, underscoring India's cultural prominence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Hindi language is increasingly gaining international recognition, celebrated for its ability to transcend geographical borders and foster inclusivity worldwide. UN ambassadors have revealed that there is a growing necessity to promote Hindi to connect and empower people globally.

In a special event organized by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN to honor Hindi Diwas, a delegation of Indian parliamentarians joined UN ambassadors. Member of Parliament Birendra Prasad Baishya highlighted Hindi's widespread appeal across numerous countries at this gathering.

Director of UN Department of Global Communications, Ian Phillips, noted that Hindi is the third most spoken language globally, with over 600 million speakers. He emphasized Hindi's role in strengthening economic ties and fostering social connections, while also spotlighting India's evolving influence on artificial intelligence and multilingualism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

