Gary Stead Steps Down: The Next Chapter for New Zealand Cricket

Veteran cricket coach Gary Stead has announced his decision to step down from his role as head coach of New Zealand's ODI and T20 teams. Stead, who has led the team since 2018, is considering his options as his contract is set to expire in June.

Stead expressed his desire to take a break from the demanding touring schedule, acknowledging the hectic six to seven months of continuous cricket action since September. Despite stepping down, Stead remains open to the possibility of coaching New Zealand's test team once again.

New Zealand Cricket stated it would give Stead time to decide his future while simultaneously commencing the search for a new head coach. Under Stead's leadership, New Zealand achieved significant milestones, including winning the World Test Championship in 2021. However, he was unable to secure a major white-ball trophy for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)