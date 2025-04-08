South Korea's Trade Strategy Unveiled

South Korea's trade minister has unveiled plans to enhance U.S. imports as part of South Korea's strategic measures. This announcement sets the stage for Cheong In-kyo's upcoming trip to Washington, where he aims to negotiate tariff issues.

Minister Cheong stated that the recent indication by President Donald Trump, signaling readiness for tariff discussions with countries besides China, is a promising development for South Korea. It underscores a more inclusive approach, opening potential for positive diplomatic engagements.

Amid rising global trade tensions, these developments could create favorable grounds for bilateral negotiations between the two nations, aiming to strengthen economic ties and expand import-export operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)