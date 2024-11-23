Left Menu

Rahul Rawail Eyes Streaming Success with New Web Series Venture

Veteran director Rahul Rawail aims to enter the OTT space with a web series. Disenchanted by the industry's shifting dynamics, Rawail paused filmmaking but now plans a comeback. He reminisces about his film 'Betaab' and finds fulfillment in mentoring aspiring directors despite the industry's challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:51 IST
Rahul Rawail Eyes Streaming Success with New Web Series Venture
Rahul Rawail
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran director Rahul Rawail, known for successful films like 'Love Story' and 'Betaab', is eyeing a comeback, aiming to delve into the streaming world with a new web series. Speaking at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Rawail expressed his enthusiasm for the OTT space.

Rawail, whose last directorial project was in 2007, described missing the vibrant atmosphere of movie sets. He highlighted changes in the industry, indicating that lead actors now often influence the choice of directors, a shift he finds disagreeable.

Reflecting on memories from his iconic film 'Betaab', which turned 40 this year, Rawail shared a personal anecdote about advising young filmmakers, expressing gratitude for his life's journey while continuing to teach and inspire others in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024