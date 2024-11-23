Rahul Rawail Eyes Streaming Success with New Web Series Venture

Veteran director Rahul Rawail, known for successful films like 'Love Story' and 'Betaab', is eyeing a comeback, aiming to delve into the streaming world with a new web series. Speaking at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Rawail expressed his enthusiasm for the OTT space.

Rawail, whose last directorial project was in 2007, described missing the vibrant atmosphere of movie sets. He highlighted changes in the industry, indicating that lead actors now often influence the choice of directors, a shift he finds disagreeable.

Reflecting on memories from his iconic film 'Betaab', which turned 40 this year, Rawail shared a personal anecdote about advising young filmmakers, expressing gratitude for his life's journey while continuing to teach and inspire others in the field.

