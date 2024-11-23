Gukesh's Golden Quest: The Youngest Hope for Chess Throne

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh is on the brink of history as he prepares for the World Chess Championship with a promising chance to become the youngest-ever world champion. FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky highlighted Gukesh's over 50% chance against defending champion Ding Liren, citing the Indian's recent accomplishments and Ding's lackluster year.

The young maestro led India to a gold medal at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, contrasting sharply with Ding's struggles. However, Sutovsky cautioned against discounting the Chinese Grandmaster, whose extensive experience could prove advantageous in longer matches, where fatigue becomes a critical factor.

As the 14-round championship unfolds, fans brace for unexpected twists, with the possibility of experience outshining youth. Sutovsky also noted that beyond the fifth hour of play, physical endurance may diminish strategically, giving way to technical and intuitive skills as matches progress into simplified positions.

