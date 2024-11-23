Left Menu

Gukesh's Golden Quest: The Youngest Hope for Chess Throne

Indian chess sensation D Gukesh is poised to potentially become the youngest world champion, with over a 50% chance according to FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky. Gukesh's recent triumphs contrast with defending champion Ding Liren's underperformance, although the latter's experience could factor into longer matches in their upcoming showdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 23-11-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 14:31 IST
Gukesh's Golden Quest: The Youngest Hope for Chess Throne
D Gukesh
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh is on the brink of history as he prepares for the World Chess Championship with a promising chance to become the youngest-ever world champion. FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky highlighted Gukesh's over 50% chance against defending champion Ding Liren, citing the Indian's recent accomplishments and Ding's lackluster year.

The young maestro led India to a gold medal at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, contrasting sharply with Ding's struggles. However, Sutovsky cautioned against discounting the Chinese Grandmaster, whose extensive experience could prove advantageous in longer matches, where fatigue becomes a critical factor.

As the 14-round championship unfolds, fans brace for unexpected twists, with the possibility of experience outshining youth. Sutovsky also noted that beyond the fifth hour of play, physical endurance may diminish strategically, giving way to technical and intuitive skills as matches progress into simplified positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024