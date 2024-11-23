Sado Island Tensions: South Korea and Japan's Historical Dispute Reignites

The South Korean government announced on Saturday it would abstain from attending a memorial service near Japan's Sado Island Gold Mines amid ongoing tensions with Tokyo. The decision underscores enduring friction over the historical abuse of Korean forced laborers, stalling progress in the nations' diplomatic relations.

This marked a notable strain since South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's 2022 effort to mend ties with Japan, focusing on security cooperation with the U.S. against North Korean threats. However, domestic criticism arose over perceived neglect of Korean survivors' suffering.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry expressed that key disagreements with Japan remained unresolved, prompting the decision. Japan's official response labeled this move as 'disappointing,' reflecting the complexities rooted in historical grievances, now complicating diplomatic narratives between Seoul and Tokyo.

(With inputs from agencies.)