Left Menu

Sado Island Tensions: South Korea and Japan's Historical Dispute Reignites

South Korea won't attend a memorial near Japan's Sado Island Gold Mines due to ongoing disagreements over historical grievances related to Korean forced labor. The diplomatic rift highlights continued friction between the two countries despite efforts by South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol to improve relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:31 IST
Sado Island Tensions: South Korea and Japan's Historical Dispute Reignites
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The South Korean government announced on Saturday it would abstain from attending a memorial service near Japan's Sado Island Gold Mines amid ongoing tensions with Tokyo. The decision underscores enduring friction over the historical abuse of Korean forced laborers, stalling progress in the nations' diplomatic relations.

This marked a notable strain since South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's 2022 effort to mend ties with Japan, focusing on security cooperation with the U.S. against North Korean threats. However, domestic criticism arose over perceived neglect of Korean survivors' suffering.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry expressed that key disagreements with Japan remained unresolved, prompting the decision. Japan's official response labeled this move as 'disappointing,' reflecting the complexities rooted in historical grievances, now complicating diplomatic narratives between Seoul and Tokyo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024