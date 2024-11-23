Left Menu

Weaving Ancestry: Silvano and the Sacred Art of Shipibo Textiles

Sadith Silvano, a Peruvian artisan, creates unique handpainted 'kene' textiles inspired by ancient Indigenous songs. Her Shipibo-Konibo heritage informs her craft, ensuring each piece reflects cultural stories and beliefs. Silvano's art not only preserves tradition but empowers her and her community in Lima, Peru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:46 IST
Weaving Ancestry: Silvano and the Sacred Art of Shipibo Textiles
crafts
  • Country:
  • Peru

Sadith Silvano, a Peruvian artist steeped in Shipibo-Konibo culture, crafts vibrant textiles inspired by age-old songs. Each handpainted 'kene' tells a unique story, connecting Indigenous beliefs with contemporary artistry.

Living in Lima's Cantagallo neighborhood, Silvano draws from her Amazonian roots. Her designs bear sacred meanings, reflecting the power of ancestral spirits and nature. Considered cultural heritage since 2008, these textiles ensure her community's traditions endure.

Beyond art, Silvano's work embodies a powerful message of female empowerment amidst societal challenges. With each brushstroke and song, she honors her past while carving a path for future generations of Shipibo women in urban Peru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024