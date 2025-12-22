Left Menu

Mahayuti Alliance Emerges Victorious in Maharashtra Local Polls

Following the Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory in Maharashtra's local body elections, NCP leader Supriya Sule questioned whether the BJP's success was due to its own strength or the contribution of defectors. The alliance clinched 207 posts, casting uncertainty over future collaborations in upcoming municipal polls.

The Mahayuti coalition celebrated a significant victory in Maharashtra's local elections, acquiring a commanding number of posts across 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. The BJP alone secured 117 municipal president positions.

NCP leader Supriya Sule raised questions regarding the BJP's victory, speculating on whether it stemmed from the party's own strengths or was bolstered by political defectors.

With imminent municipal corporation elections in key cities like Mumbai and Pune, the dynamics between parties remain uncertain, although collaboration under development agendas is being discussed.

