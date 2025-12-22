Mahayuti Alliance Emerges Victorious in Maharashtra Local Polls

The Mahayuti coalition celebrated a significant victory in Maharashtra's local elections, acquiring a commanding number of posts across 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. The BJP alone secured 117 municipal president positions.

NCP leader Supriya Sule raised questions regarding the BJP's victory, speculating on whether it stemmed from the party's own strengths or was bolstered by political defectors.

With imminent municipal corporation elections in key cities like Mumbai and Pune, the dynamics between parties remain uncertain, although collaboration under development agendas is being discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)