Mahayuti Alliance Emerges Victorious in Maharashtra Local Polls
Following the Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory in Maharashtra's local body elections, NCP leader Supriya Sule questioned whether the BJP's success was due to its own strength or the contribution of defectors. The alliance clinched 207 posts, casting uncertainty over future collaborations in upcoming municipal polls.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:48 IST
- Country:
- India
The Mahayuti coalition celebrated a significant victory in Maharashtra's local elections, acquiring a commanding number of posts across 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. The BJP alone secured 117 municipal president positions.
NCP leader Supriya Sule raised questions regarding the BJP's victory, speculating on whether it stemmed from the party's own strengths or was bolstered by political defectors.
With imminent municipal corporation elections in key cities like Mumbai and Pune, the dynamics between parties remain uncertain, although collaboration under development agendas is being discussed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Grants Temporary Relief to NCP's Manikrao Kokate in Fraud Case
Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) win 44 posts of municipal council presidents in local body polls: Maharashtra SEC.
Ajit Pawar Hails Electoral Success as Public Trust in NCP
BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP win 207 posts of municipal council presidents in local body polls: Maharashtra State Election Commission.
Local polls: Setback for BJP as all six members of family lose in Loha; NCP's 'Sharad Pawar' wins