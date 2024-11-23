Left Menu

Upamanyu Chatterjee Wins JCB Literature Prize for 'Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life'

Author Upamanyu Chatterjee claims the JCB Prize for Literature with his spiritual exploration novel 'Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life.' Amidst the award ceremony, controversies arose with accusations against JCB. The award highlights India's diverse literary landscape, honoring talents across languages.

Author Upamanyu Chatterjee has won the esteemed JCB Prize for Literature for his novel 'Lorenzo Searches for the Meaning of Life.'

Chatterjee's book delves into the spiritual explorations of an Italian man, published by Speaking Tiger. The prize was announced at JCB India Headquarters in Faridabad and included a Rs 25 lakh cash award.

The jury, led by poet Jerry Pinto, selected the novel among a diverse range of entries. Despite controversy surrounding the award's organizer, the JCB Prize continues to celebrate India's literary diversity, highlighting exceptional voices through its platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

