Tragedy Strikes: Temple Elephant's Sudden Attack Claims Lives in Tamil Nadu

A shocking incident unfolded in Tamil Nadu when the Tiruchendur temple elephant, 'Deivanani,' unexpectedly attacked.

The tragedy occurred on November 18, claiming the lives of elephant caretaker Udhayakumar and his relative Sisubalan, who were both thrown by the pachyderm.

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the bereaved families, underlining the unexpected nature of the attack and the profound grief it caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)