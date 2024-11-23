Tragedy Strikes: Temple Elephant's Sudden Attack Claims Lives in Tamil Nadu
On November 18, a sudden attack by the Tiruchendur temple elephant 'Deivanani' resulted in the deaths of elephant caretaker Udhayakumar and his relative Sisubalan. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for their families, expressing deep condolences for the tragic incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:10 IST
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident unfolded in Tamil Nadu when the Tiruchendur temple elephant, 'Deivanani,' unexpectedly attacked.
The tragedy occurred on November 18, claiming the lives of elephant caretaker Udhayakumar and his relative Sisubalan, who were both thrown by the pachyderm.
Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the bereaved families, underlining the unexpected nature of the attack and the profound grief it caused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversial Law Passed in Israel Allowing Deportation of Families of Palestinian Attackers
Deadly Attack in South Waziristan Highlights Ongoing Conflict
Violent Attack on Israeli Fans in Amsterdam Sparks Urgent Response
Netanyahu Orders Rescue Mission After Amsterdam Attacks
Govt Introduces Risk-Based Levies for New Depositor Compensation Scheme