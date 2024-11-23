Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor to Celebrate Raj Kapoor's Legacy at IFFI 2024

Actor Ranbir Kapoor will join filmmaker Rahul Rawail for a special session at IFFI 2024 to honor Raj Kapoor's birth centenary. The conversation will explore Ranbir's career and Raj Kapoor's lasting influence on cinema. The festival showcases over 180 international films and pays tribute to cinema legends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:52 IST
Rahul Rawail, Ranbir Kapoor (Photo/ANI, IFFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fitting tribute to the legacy of Raj Kapoor's centenary, actor Ranbir Kapoor will engage in an insightful discussion with filmmaker Rahul Rawail during the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Rawail, who enjoys a warm relationship with the Kapoor family, expressed his joy at participating in the event, noting, "It's a wonderful moment for me. I was very close to his grandfather and father, and now I will share this experience with Ranbir. It will be great fun." He clarified that the conversation would center on the professional bond between Ranbir and his grandfather, steering clear of personal topics.

Reflecting on his longstanding connection with the Kapoor lineage, Rawail recounted his first encounter with Ranbir shortly after his birth, describing how he hurried to see the newborn upon learning of his arrival while on location for a film shoot.

Scheduled for November 24 at Kala Academy in Goa, the session promises to delve into Ranbir Kapoor's film journey, his acting techniques, and Raj Kapoor's significant impact on Indian and global cinema.

IFFI 2024, which commenced on November 20, features a lineup of over 180 international films from 81 nations. Highlights include 16 world premieres and a tribute segment honoring the 100th birth anniversaries of Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Mohammed Rafi.

The festival will continue until November 28, offering a diverse range of screenings and discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

