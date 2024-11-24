Left Menu

SriLankan Airlines Elevates Indian Tourism with Ramayana Trail

SriLankan Airlines plans to boost flights to India, aiming to tap into the growing tourism sector by offering packages like the Ramayana Trail. This initiative seeks to connect tourists with significant cultural and spiritual sites in Sri Lanka linked to the Ramayana, strengthening Indo-Lankan ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 13:12 IST
SriLankan Airlines is set to increase its flights to India, targeting the region's burgeoning tourism prospects with innovative offerings such as the Ramayana Trail. This package links travelers with 20 culturally significant sites in Sri Lanka associated with the ancient Ramayana epic.

Speaking in New Delhi during the launch of the package, SriLankan Airlines CEO Richard Nuttall highlighted the growth in Indian tourists visiting Sri Lanka this year, although numbers have yet to reach pre-Covid figures. Nuttall emphasized the potential for growth in aviation ties between the two nations.

Currently, the airline operates 88 weekly flights to nine Indian destinations. In plans to enhance these services, the airline intends to increase flight frequency and timings and potentially expand the number of destinations covered, aiming to play a significant role in the tourism sector's resurgence.

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

