SriLankan Airlines Elevates Indian Tourism with Ramayana Trail

SriLankan Airlines is set to increase its flights to India, targeting the region's burgeoning tourism prospects with innovative offerings such as the Ramayana Trail. This package links travelers with 20 culturally significant sites in Sri Lanka associated with the ancient Ramayana epic.

Speaking in New Delhi during the launch of the package, SriLankan Airlines CEO Richard Nuttall highlighted the growth in Indian tourists visiting Sri Lanka this year, although numbers have yet to reach pre-Covid figures. Nuttall emphasized the potential for growth in aviation ties between the two nations.

Currently, the airline operates 88 weekly flights to nine Indian destinations. In plans to enhance these services, the airline intends to increase flight frequency and timings and potentially expand the number of destinations covered, aiming to play a significant role in the tourism sector's resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)