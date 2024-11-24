Former CJI Chandrachud: A Passion for Cricket
Former Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, expressed his fondness for cricket and admiration for players Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli at the Samvidhan@75 Conclave. Despite a busy schedule, he follows cricket highlights daily. Chandrachud retired after delivering over 500 judgments during his tenure.
Former Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, recently shared his deep passion for cricket, highlighting his admiration for cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli among the current lineup of players.
In his appearance at the NDTV India's Samvidhan@75 Conclave, Chandrachud discussed his enduring love for cricket, despite the demands of his rigorous schedule, revealing that he typically watches condensed highlights each night to stay updated.
Having retired on November 10 after an impactful tenure that included delivering over 500 judgments, Chandrachud remains an active observer of the game, reflecting fondly on past favorites like Rahul Dravid and expressing his continued interest in Indian cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
