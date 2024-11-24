Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Statue Vandalised

A statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, a former Jan Sangh president, was vandalised in the Kotwali Nagar area, Etah, prompting outrage from the local community.

CCTV footage revealed a woman, suspected of being mentally ill, damaging the glass protecting the statue on Saturday night.

Local Brahmin community members protested on Sunday, pressing for stringent legal action under the National Security Act. SSP Shyam Narayan Singh stated that the woman would be apprehended and sent for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)