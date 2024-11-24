Left Menu

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Statue Vandalised

A statue of former Jan Sangh president Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was vandalised by a woman in Kotwali Nagar, Etah. The woman, believed to be mentally ill, broke the glass encasing the statue. Local Brahmin community members protested, demanding legal action under the National Security Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah(Up) | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:28 IST
Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Statue Vandalised
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, a former Jan Sangh president, was vandalised in the Kotwali Nagar area, Etah, prompting outrage from the local community.

CCTV footage revealed a woman, suspected of being mentally ill, damaging the glass protecting the statue on Saturday night.

Local Brahmin community members protested on Sunday, pressing for stringent legal action under the National Security Act. SSP Shyam Narayan Singh stated that the woman would be apprehended and sent for treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024