Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Statue Vandalised

A statue of former Jan Sangh president Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was vandalised by a woman in Kotwali Nagar, Etah. The woman, believed to be mentally ill, broke the glass encasing the statue. Local Brahmin community members protested, demanding legal action under the National Security Act.
A statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, a former Jan Sangh president, was vandalised in the Kotwali Nagar area, Etah, prompting outrage from the local community.
CCTV footage revealed a woman, suspected of being mentally ill, damaging the glass protecting the statue on Saturday night.
Local Brahmin community members protested on Sunday, pressing for stringent legal action under the National Security Act. SSP Shyam Narayan Singh stated that the woman would be apprehended and sent for treatment.
