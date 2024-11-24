Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Life of Spiritual Leader's Daughter

Vishakha Tripathi, the daughter of spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj, died in a car accident on the Yamuna Expressway. She was traveling with her sisters and others when a truck hit their vehicles, injuring all occupants. The incident has deeply saddened the Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 24-11-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Sunday, Vishakha Tripathi, daughter of spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj, lost her life after a truck collided with her car on the Yamuna Expressway.

Vishakha was traveling with her two sisters and five others to Delhi when the accident occurred in the Dankaur area.

The police confirmed that eight people were hospitalized, and Vishakha succumbed to her injuries. Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat expressed their profound sorrow over the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

