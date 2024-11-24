Tragic Accident Claims Life of Spiritual Leader's Daughter

In a tragic incident on Sunday, Vishakha Tripathi, daughter of spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj, lost her life after a truck collided with her car on the Yamuna Expressway.

Vishakha was traveling with her two sisters and five others to Delhi when the accident occurred in the Dankaur area.

The police confirmed that eight people were hospitalized, and Vishakha succumbed to her injuries. Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat expressed their profound sorrow over the loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)