Breytenbach: A Fearless Voice Against Apartheid
Breyten Breytenbach, a prominent South African writer and critic of apartheid, passed away in Paris at 85. His work, known for tackling exile and identity, included notable works like 'Confessions of an Albino Terrorist.' He was imprisoned for supporting Nelson Mandela's ANC and continued his activism after release.
Breyten Breytenbach, a renowned South African writer and poet, has passed away in Paris at the age of 85, his family confirmed on Sunday.
Breytenbach was celebrated as a leading figure in Afrikaans literature and a vociferous opponent of apartheid, the racial segregation policy enforced in South Africa from 1948 to 1990. His clandestine return to his homeland in 1975 led to his arrest and a conviction of treason, culminating in a seven-year imprisonment. Despite the ordeal, he continued his anti-apartheid activism from Paris, where he resettled after his release.
Best known for works like 'Confessions of an Albino Terrorist,' Breytenbach's writing pertinently explored themes of exile, identity, and justice. His literary and artistic influence extended beyond South Africa, resonating with audiences worldwide. He is survived by his wife Yolande, daughter Daphnée, and two grandsons.
