President Murmu's Tamil Nadu Visit: Engaging with Education and Community

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30. She will address Defence Services Staff College, engage with tribal women Self-Help Groups, and attend the Central University of Tamil Nadu convocation. Her visit aims to foster community engagement and educational outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:58 IST
President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Tamil Nadu from November 27 to 30, attending a series of significant events across the state.

On November 28, she will address faculty and student officers at the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington. The following day, she plans to interact with tribal women Self-Help Groups and leading members of the tribal community in the Nilgiris district at the Raj Bhavan, Udhagamandalam.

The President's tour will culminate with her presence at the convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu in Thiruvarur on November 30. Her itinerary underscores a commitment to community engagement and educational advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

