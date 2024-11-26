Berlin's Christmas Markets: A Diverse Celebration of Culture and Community

This week, Berlin's renowned Christmas markets have reopened, bringing the aroma of mulled wine and roasted almonds across the city. With over 100 markets, the capital has transformed this Middle Ages tradition into a vibrant celebration of diversity and tolerance.

Berlin, home to a diverse population where nearly 40% have immigrant roots, hosts markets that cater to a wide array of tastes. Noteworthy is the LGBTQ+ themed Christmas Avenue, offering rainbow-themed delicacies, which provides a safe space for celebration amid concerns over hate crimes.

Despite heightened security due to previous terror attacks, visitors enjoy a range of offerings from Scandinavian moose goulash to Jamaican jerk chicken. As Berliners revel in the festive atmosphere, they express concerns over the rising cost of mulled wine, now up to seven euros a cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)