Neil Nitin Mukesh Transforms Into Villain Mickey Mehta in 'Hisaab Barabar'

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh takes a bold step into negative roles as Mickey Mehta in the film 'Hisaab Barabar'. Premiering at the International Film Festival of India, the movie explores corruption and a common man's fight against financial fraud, directed by Ashwni Dhir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:32 IST
Neil Nitin Mukesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood's Neil Nitin Mukesh, known for predominantly positive roles, has ventured into villainy with his latest portrayal of Mickey Mehta in 'Hisaab Barabar'. The film premiered at the International Film Festival of India on Tuesday, under the direction of Ashwni Dhir.

In an interaction with ANI, Neil spoke passionately about his dual embrace of positive and negative roles. "I find enjoyment in both character types," he remarked. He expressed particular intrigue in roles like that of Mickey Mehta, a character driven by the belief that power and money coalesce, hinting at a gripping narrative centered around corruption.

Neil's character, Mickey Mehta, serves as a catalyst within a corrupt system. Through the character of Madhav Ji, the film delves into the unraveling of a massive financial fraud, presenting a compelling journey against systemic inequality. 'Hisaab Barabar' promises high stakes drama, with talent like actress Kriti Kulhari and Madhavan rounding out the cast, helmed by director Ashwni Dhir and producers Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel, and Shreyanshi Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

