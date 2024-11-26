Left Menu

John Alfred Tinniswood: Journey of the World's Oldest Man

John Alfred Tinniswood, who held the title of world's oldest man for nine months, passed away at 112. His longevity, attributed to luck and moderation, saw him witness events like two world wars. Tinniswood, a retired accountant, lived a life marked by simplicity and restraint.

John Alfred Tinniswood, the world's oldest man for approximately nine months, died at 112 years old at a care home in northwest England near Liverpool. Born on August 26, 1912, Tinniswood attributed his longevity to 'pure luck,' emphasizing moderation in habits throughout his life.

Celebrated for his record after Venezuelan Juan Vicente Pérez's death at 114, Tinniswood became renowned for his modest lifestyle. He abstained from smoking, rarely drank, and maintained no special diet, besides enjoying fish and chips every week.

His history reflected significant events, having lived post-Titanic and through two world wars, even serving in the British Army Pay Corps during World War II. He is survived by his daughter, Susan, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, having lost his wife, Blodwen, in 1986.

(With inputs from agencies.)

