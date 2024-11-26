Left Menu

Elephant Reunion: Madhubala's Heartwarming Move to Safari Park

Madhubala, a 17-year-old elephant, reunites with her sisters at Karachi's Safari Park after years of solitude at Karachi Zoo. This move, facilitated by Four Paws International, marks the country's final elephant release from zoo captivity. Excitement surrounds her long-awaited reunion with her siblings, Sonu and Malaika.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:38 IST
Elephant Reunion: Madhubala's Heartwarming Move to Safari Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Madhubala, a 17-year-old African elephant, was relocated to Karachi's Safari Park to reunite with her sisters after 15 years, marking a significant step in animal welfare efforts led by Four Paws International.

The move, closely monitored by onlookers, saw Madhubala transported in a specially designed container amidst much fanfare and excitement.

Set to meet her sisters Sonu and Malaika, Madhubala becomes the second and final elephant in the country to gain freedom from zoo captivity, following Kaavan's release to Cambodia in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024