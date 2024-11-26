Elephant Reunion: Madhubala's Heartwarming Move to Safari Park

Madhubala, a 17-year-old African elephant, was relocated to Karachi's Safari Park to reunite with her sisters after 15 years, marking a significant step in animal welfare efforts led by Four Paws International.

The move, closely monitored by onlookers, saw Madhubala transported in a specially designed container amidst much fanfare and excitement.

Set to meet her sisters Sonu and Malaika, Madhubala becomes the second and final elephant in the country to gain freedom from zoo captivity, following Kaavan's release to Cambodia in 2020.

