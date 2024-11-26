Elephant Reunion: Madhubala's Heartwarming Move to Safari Park
Madhubala, a 17-year-old elephant, reunites with her sisters at Karachi's Safari Park after years of solitude at Karachi Zoo. This move, facilitated by Four Paws International, marks the country's final elephant release from zoo captivity. Excitement surrounds her long-awaited reunion with her siblings, Sonu and Malaika.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:38 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Madhubala, a 17-year-old African elephant, was relocated to Karachi's Safari Park to reunite with her sisters after 15 years, marking a significant step in animal welfare efforts led by Four Paws International.
The move, closely monitored by onlookers, saw Madhubala transported in a specially designed container amidst much fanfare and excitement.
Set to meet her sisters Sonu and Malaika, Madhubala becomes the second and final elephant in the country to gain freedom from zoo captivity, following Kaavan's release to Cambodia in 2020.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kate Winslet's Serendipitous Reunion on 'Lee' Set
Emotional Reunion: Landslide Survivors Cast Votes Amid Tears and Hugs
Historic Reunion: Trump and Biden's Unexpected White House Meeting
Dynamic Turnouts: Kerala Bypolls Capture Emotional Reunions Amidst Tight Security
Historic Oval Office Reunion: Trump and Biden Meet for Power Transition