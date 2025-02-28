Cyclone Garance Threatens Reunion: Macron Urges Vigilance

President Emmanuel Macron of France has issued a stern warning to the residents of Reunion as Cyclone Garance threatens the island. Residents have been advised to strictly follow safety guidelines as the island braces for the impact of the cyclone, which is advancing with winds of up to 155 kph.

Reunion, situated in the Indian Ocean near Madagascar, has been placed under red alert. Residents are urged to stay indoors, secure certain areas of their homes, and prepare for possible power and water outages. The government has assured the public of its support and the mobilization of resources.

This caution comes as the region recalls the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido in December to nearby Mayotte, which resulted in significant casualties. The situation underscores the importance of early preparation and adherence to safety protocols in minimizing potential harm.

