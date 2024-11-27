Entertainment Icons Shine: From Rod Stewart at Glastonbury to Aamir Khan's Comeback

Amidst thrilling developments in the entertainment industry, rock legend Rod Stewart has been confirmed to perform in the coveted legends slot at Glastonbury 2025. This marks his return to the iconic festival's Pyramid stage since 2002, promising an unforgettable show for fans in southwest England.

In box office success, the musical film 'Wicked' and action sequel 'Gladiator II' amassed $270.2 million globally over the weekend. This significant triumph has bolstered cinemas, offering hope for a record-breaking holiday season amidst ongoing debates around cinema's future amidst the streaming boom.

Notably, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan revealed that he contemplated retirement during the COVID-19 pandemic, until persuaded otherwise by his ex-wife. Meanwhile, Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's provocative 'Comedian'—a banana duct-taped to a wall—sold for $6.2 million, sparking discussions on art valuation.

