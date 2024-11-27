Left Menu

Entertainment Icons Shine: From Rod Stewart at Glastonbury to Aamir Khan's Comeback

Exciting developments unfold in the entertainment industry: Rod Stewart headlines Glastonbury 2025, 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' triumph at the box office, Aamir Khan nearly retires during COVID-19, and Maurizio Cattelan's duct-taped banana art piece sells for millions as a provocative statement on art's value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 02:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 02:31 IST
Entertainment Icons Shine: From Rod Stewart at Glastonbury to Aamir Khan's Comeback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst thrilling developments in the entertainment industry, rock legend Rod Stewart has been confirmed to perform in the coveted legends slot at Glastonbury 2025. This marks his return to the iconic festival's Pyramid stage since 2002, promising an unforgettable show for fans in southwest England.

In box office success, the musical film 'Wicked' and action sequel 'Gladiator II' amassed $270.2 million globally over the weekend. This significant triumph has bolstered cinemas, offering hope for a record-breaking holiday season amidst ongoing debates around cinema's future amidst the streaming boom.

Notably, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan revealed that he contemplated retirement during the COVID-19 pandemic, until persuaded otherwise by his ex-wife. Meanwhile, Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan's provocative 'Comedian'—a banana duct-taped to a wall—sold for $6.2 million, sparking discussions on art valuation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024