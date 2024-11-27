Left Menu

Ayrton Senna: A Racing Icon's Legacy Reignites on Netflix

A quarter-century post his tragic crash, F1 legend Ayrton Senna's riveting life story is set to captivate Netflix audiences. The series chronicles Senna's journey, highlighting his extraordinary feats, complex personality, and his iconic status in motorsports, while unveiling unseen facets of his personal and professional life.

Updated: 27-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:32 IST
Nearly three decades since his fatal accident, Formula One legend Ayrton Senna's life is set to reach millions through a new Netflix series.

The six-episode show, premiering on November 29, traces the Brazilian driver's journey from his childhood go-kart races to his tragic demise in 1994 at the San Marino Grand Prix.

Through captivating storytelling, the series explores Senna's racing prowess, iconic status, and the personal complexities that made him a transcendent figure both on and off the track.

