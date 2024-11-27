Left Menu

Stricter Oversight on Social Media Content: Minister's Call for Reform

Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called for stricter laws to address vulgar content on social media. Citing the lack of editorial oversight, he emphasized the need for consensus on enhanced regulations due to cultural differences between India and the origin of these platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant statement in the Lok Sabha, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the urgent need for more stringent laws to combat vulgar content on social media. He attributed the rise in unregulated expression to the absence of traditional editorial oversight on digital platforms.

The minister highlighted the stark contrast in cultural sensitivities between India and the countries where these platforms originate, calling for a consensus on tougher regulations. His comments were in response to a question from BJP member Arun Govil, underscoring the cultural imperative for stricter Indian laws.

Invoking the IT Rules of 2021, Vaishnaw pointed to recent government actions that blocked 18 OTT platforms for inappropriate content, further stressing the need for robust legal frameworks to ensure content is neither obscene nor culturally insensitive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

