Norwegian Crown Princess's Eldest Son Released Amid Ongoing Allegations

Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was released from custody after facing allegations of rape, according to NRK News. Police have launched a probe into new allegations, while the details remain undisclosed.

Borg Høiby was arrested in Oslo, accused of engaging in non-consensual acts with someone unable to resist. Although video evidence was reportedly found on his phone, Borg Høiby has denied all accusations, NTB reveals.

Prosecutor Andreas Kruszewski confirmed a review of the evidence during his detention, including numerous witness interviews. Police decided not to further detain Borg Høiby, citing no risk of evidence tampering. His attorney, Øyvind Bratlien, welcomed the decision, asserting his client should not have been detained.

(With inputs from agencies.)