Royal Rituals and Legal Wrangle: The Udaipur Family Saga

Vishvaraj Singh Mewar faced challenges accessing Udaipur’s City Palace for religious rites following his coronation, amid family disputes and public notices restricting entry issued by his uncle, Arvind Singh Mewar. Security was heightened, leading to protests and legal intervention as negotiations continue for a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:38 IST
Vishvaraj Singh Mewar
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions over the right to perform sacred rituals at Udaipur's City Palace, newly-anointed royal Vishvaraj Singh Mewar found himself entangled in familial conflict. This comes in the wake of his father, Mahendra Singh Mewar's passing and Vishvaraj's subsequent coronation.

Attempts to access the palace for a customary 'dhuni' prayer met resistance after Arvind Singh Mewar, his uncle and palace controller, issued official notices banning unauthorized entry. This led to heightened security and public unrest.

As discussions for resolution continue, some family members argue for legal recourse, while authorities seek to balance traditional practices, public safety, and familial rights amid growing local tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

