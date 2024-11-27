Royal Rituals and Legal Wrangle: The Udaipur Family Saga

Amid escalating tensions over the right to perform sacred rituals at Udaipur's City Palace, newly-anointed royal Vishvaraj Singh Mewar found himself entangled in familial conflict. This comes in the wake of his father, Mahendra Singh Mewar's passing and Vishvaraj's subsequent coronation.

Attempts to access the palace for a customary 'dhuni' prayer met resistance after Arvind Singh Mewar, his uncle and palace controller, issued official notices banning unauthorized entry. This led to heightened security and public unrest.

As discussions for resolution continue, some family members argue for legal recourse, while authorities seek to balance traditional practices, public safety, and familial rights amid growing local tensions.

