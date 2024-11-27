Udaipur Tales: A Culinary Journey Through Storytelling

The 2025 Udaipur Tales international storytelling festival is scheduled to take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan from January 10 to 12.

Sushmita Singha, the festival's co-founder, announced that the event will showcase voices such as Devdutt Pattanaik, Fouzia Dastango, and Ajay Kumar, alongside international storytellers from countries including South Africa, Russia, Spain, Sri Lanka, and Singapore.

A new feature at the festival will be a unique theme centered on stories of food, offering visitors the chance to explore the culture and heritage of different regions through narrative and flavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)