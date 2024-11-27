Udaipur Tales: A Culinary Journey Through Storytelling
The Udaipur Tales 2025 edition will occur in Udaipur, Rajasthan, from January 10 to 12. It will feature storytellers from various countries and a unique theme focusing on stories about food. Visitors can indulge in cultural narratives intertwined with culinary experiences.
The 2025 Udaipur Tales international storytelling festival is scheduled to take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan from January 10 to 12.
Sushmita Singha, the festival's co-founder, announced that the event will showcase voices such as Devdutt Pattanaik, Fouzia Dastango, and Ajay Kumar, alongside international storytellers from countries including South Africa, Russia, Spain, Sri Lanka, and Singapore.
A new feature at the festival will be a unique theme centered on stories of food, offering visitors the chance to explore the culture and heritage of different regions through narrative and flavor.
