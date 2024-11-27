Left Menu

Udaipur Tales: A Culinary Journey Through Storytelling

The Udaipur Tales 2025 edition will occur in Udaipur, Rajasthan, from January 10 to 12. It will feature storytellers from various countries and a unique theme focusing on stories about food. Visitors can indulge in cultural narratives intertwined with culinary experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:29 IST
Udaipur Tales: A Culinary Journey Through Storytelling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 2025 Udaipur Tales international storytelling festival is scheduled to take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan from January 10 to 12.

Sushmita Singha, the festival's co-founder, announced that the event will showcase voices such as Devdutt Pattanaik, Fouzia Dastango, and Ajay Kumar, alongside international storytellers from countries including South Africa, Russia, Spain, Sri Lanka, and Singapore.

A new feature at the festival will be a unique theme centered on stories of food, offering visitors the chance to explore the culture and heritage of different regions through narrative and flavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024