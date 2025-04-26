Left Menu

U.S. and Iran: Renewed Efforts for a Nuclear Accord

U.S. and Iranian negotiators, mediated by Oman, aim to form a new nuclear agreement to limit Tehran's nuclear advancements. President Trump expresses confidence, while emphasizing potential military action. Talks involve expert-level discussions to draft a framework before the lead negotiators meet indirectly.

Negotiators from the U.S. and Iran are scheduled to meet once again to negotiate a deal aimed at curtailing Iran's nuclear program. U.S. President Donald Trump has shown optimism in securing an agreement to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi will engage in indirect negotiations with Steve Witkoff, Trump's Middle East envoy, through Omani intermediaries following productive discussions in Rome. Initial talks will be conducted at the expert level to outline a potential agreement framework.

President Trump reiterated in a Time magazine interview his belief in reaching a deal, while warning of military action as an alternative. Despite plans for diplomacy, significant differences persist after two decades of disputes. Iran insists on retaining its nuclear enrichment rights, while the U.S. seeks complete cessation.

