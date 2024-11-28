Left Menu

Entertainment Spotlight: Legends, Legal Battles, and Creative Comebacks

The entertainment world headlines include Rod Stewart's 2025 Glastonbury performance, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' denied bail, and 'Moana 2's' Pacific cultural themes. Drake's legal face-off with Kendrick Lamar and Robbie Williams' biographical film 'Better Man' also make news. The diversity in stories highlights ongoing influence in music and film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:26 IST
Iconic rocker Rod Stewart is set to headline Glastonbury's 2025 legends slot, marking his return to the festival after more than two decades.

Meanwhile, music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs will remain detained as he awaits his sex-trafficking trial, with a U.S. judge denying his request for $50 million bail.

Elsewhere, Auli'i Cravalho reprises her role in 'Moana 2,' a film celebrating Pacific culture. Concurrently, Drake challenges music promotions regarding Kendrick Lamar's track, while Robbie Williams aims for healing through his biographical film 'Better Man'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

