Entertainment Spotlight: Legends, Legal Battles, and Creative Comebacks

Iconic rocker Rod Stewart is set to headline Glastonbury's 2025 legends slot, marking his return to the festival after more than two decades.

Meanwhile, music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs will remain detained as he awaits his sex-trafficking trial, with a U.S. judge denying his request for $50 million bail.

Elsewhere, Auli'i Cravalho reprises her role in 'Moana 2,' a film celebrating Pacific culture. Concurrently, Drake challenges music promotions regarding Kendrick Lamar's track, while Robbie Williams aims for healing through his biographical film 'Better Man'.

