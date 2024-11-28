Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Glamorous Return from Dubai Event

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a striking appearance at Mumbai airport on Thursday, following her attendance at a high-profile event in Dubai. Dressed in a stylish black and grey jacket set, paired with matching jeggings and sneakers, Aishwarya kept her look minimalistic with her hair down and makeup understated.

The actress traveled solo, notably without her daughter Aaradhya, who often accompanies her. Upon arrival, Aishwarya greeted the waiting paparazzi outside the airport with a warm smile and a wave, maintaining her gracious persona before heading to her car.

In personal updates, Aishwarya recently offered fans a glimpse into the celebrations of her daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday. Sharing cherished moments on Instagram, the actress highlighted the birthday festivities in Mumbai, coinciding with her late father's birth anniversary. Among the shared images were an emotional throwback of Aishwarya with Aaradhya as an infant and a heartfelt scene of Aaradhya paying respects to her grandfather's portrait.

In professional accomplishments, Aishwarya secured the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the 2024 South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai in September. The accolade was a testament to her exceptional performance in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. The sequel, graced by Kamal Haasan's narration and AR Rahman's musical composition, continues to garner acclaim.

