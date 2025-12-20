Assam Gears Up for Modi's Cultural Roadshow Extravaganza

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to witness Assam's vibrant ethnic culture during a roadshow on his two-day visit to the state, according to officials.

Arriving on Saturday afternoon, Modi will launch projects worth approximately Rs 15,600 crore. BJP Assam Media Relation Convenor Dhrubajyoti Maral told PTI about the multicultural performances prepared along the roadshow route to showcase the state's diverse cultural aspects to the Prime Minister.

More than 50,000 people are expected along the 3.8 km roadshow route, which will start at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex and end at BJP's state headquarters near Basistha Chariali. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior party leaders are expected to join Modi during the event.

