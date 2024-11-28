Harmony of Notes: Celebrating Hariharan's Five-Decade Musical Journey

Hariharan, the celebrated Indian musician, is marking five decades in the music industry with a special concert. Raised in a musically enriched environment in Mumbai, Hariharan's career has spanned multiple genres, reflecting the diverse sounds he was exposed to growing up.

From classical ragas to Bollywood hits, Hariharan's contributions have left a significant mark on the music world. His upcoming '50-year Legacy Concert' in Delhi will highlight his extensive repertoire, including ghazals, bhajans, and iconic film songs.

With a career enriched by classical training and a deep connection with his audience, Hariharan continues to evolve, promising an unforgettable live music experience that bridges the worlds of concert and cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)