Left Menu

Harmony of Notes: Celebrating Hariharan's Five-Decade Musical Journey

Hariharan, a Mumbai-born musician, celebrates his five-decade career in music with a concert. Growing up amid ragas and classical tunes, his musical journey spans Bollywood hits, ghazals, and bhajans. His concert in Delhi will feature nostalgic hits and showcase his versatility across genres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:06 IST
Harmony of Notes: Celebrating Hariharan's Five-Decade Musical Journey
Khamoshi: The Musical Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Hariharan, the celebrated Indian musician, is marking five decades in the music industry with a special concert. Raised in a musically enriched environment in Mumbai, Hariharan's career has spanned multiple genres, reflecting the diverse sounds he was exposed to growing up.

From classical ragas to Bollywood hits, Hariharan's contributions have left a significant mark on the music world. His upcoming '50-year Legacy Concert' in Delhi will highlight his extensive repertoire, including ghazals, bhajans, and iconic film songs.

With a career enriched by classical training and a deep connection with his audience, Hariharan continues to evolve, promising an unforgettable live music experience that bridges the worlds of concert and cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024