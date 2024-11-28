Echoes of Antiquity: Crafting Ancient Greek Music in Modern Times

In the quaint village of Evropos in northern Greece, Danis Koumartzis dedicates himself to the art of crafting traditional Greek lyres. The process involves carving a wooden sound box, covering it with animal hide, and adding nine strings, producing tones akin to a modern guitar.

Koumartzis, 41, upholds a family tradition by meticulously reproducing ancient Greek musical instruments. Inspired by frescoes and vases depicting centuries-old images, this tradition began with his father, initially a hobbyist creator of varied Greek instruments.

Over a decade ago, the family ventured into making replicas of ancient instruments like the lyre of Hermes, drawing inspiration from Greek mythology. These instruments are sought by professionals, academics, and collectors globally, serving as cultural bridges in films such as the Hollywood remake of Ben Hur.

(With inputs from agencies.)