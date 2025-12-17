Left Menu

India and Ethiopia Forge Strategic Partnership

India and Ethiopia have elevated their relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership' following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali. The partnership aims to deepen cooperation in areas like economy, technology, defense, and education, and reflects a shared commitment to an inclusive world.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Ethiopia

In a significant development, India and Ethiopia have elevated their relationship to the level of a 'Strategic Partnership,' with Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Abiy Ahmed Ali leading wide-ranging discussions. The talks focused on enhancing bilateral ties in several sectors, including defense, technology, and economy.

Prime Minister Modi, marking his first visit to Ethiopia, expressed gratitude for Ethiopia's support in counter-terrorism efforts and emphasized the shared vision of an inclusive world. He cited multiple areas of cooperation, highlighting the expansion of scholarships for Ethiopian students and advances in health, climate change, and renewable energy.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister underscored the strong historical ties between the two nations, emphasizing their mutual growth and development goals. Additionally, Ethiopia conferred its highest award on PM Modi, affirming the deep respect and strengthening ties between the two countries.

