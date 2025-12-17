India and Ethiopia Forge Strategic Partnership

In a significant development, India and Ethiopia have elevated their relationship to the level of a 'Strategic Partnership,' with Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Abiy Ahmed Ali leading wide-ranging discussions. The talks focused on enhancing bilateral ties in several sectors, including defense, technology, and economy.

Prime Minister Modi, marking his first visit to Ethiopia, expressed gratitude for Ethiopia's support in counter-terrorism efforts and emphasized the shared vision of an inclusive world. He cited multiple areas of cooperation, highlighting the expansion of scholarships for Ethiopian students and advances in health, climate change, and renewable energy.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister underscored the strong historical ties between the two nations, emphasizing their mutual growth and development goals. Additionally, Ethiopia conferred its highest award on PM Modi, affirming the deep respect and strengthening ties between the two countries.

