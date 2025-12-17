Argentina's GDP Surges: Breaking Economic Expectations

Argentina's economic landscape saw a promising upswing as the country's GDP grew by 3.3% in the third quarter compared to the previous year, according to official statistics unveiled on Tuesday.

This growth rate surpassed the rigorous forecasts by analysts, who had anticipated a slightly higher expansion of 3.50%.

The data underscores Argentina's resilient economic progress amid ongoing global challenges, offering a positive outlook for the nation's financial trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)