Argentina's GDP Surges: Breaking Economic Expectations
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:36 IST
Argentina's economic landscape saw a promising upswing as the country's GDP grew by 3.3% in the third quarter compared to the previous year, according to official statistics unveiled on Tuesday.
This growth rate surpassed the rigorous forecasts by analysts, who had anticipated a slightly higher expansion of 3.50%.
The data underscores Argentina's resilient economic progress amid ongoing global challenges, offering a positive outlook for the nation's financial trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)