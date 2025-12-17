Left Menu

Argentina's GDP Surges: Breaking Economic Expectations

Argentina's economy reported a 3.3% growth in GDP for the third quarter compared to the same period last year. This figure defied analysts' expectations of a 3.50% rise. Official data, released on Tuesday, highlighted the nation's continued economic recovery amidst global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:36 IST
Argentina's GDP Surges: Breaking Economic Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's economic landscape saw a promising upswing as the country's GDP grew by 3.3% in the third quarter compared to the previous year, according to official statistics unveiled on Tuesday.

This growth rate surpassed the rigorous forecasts by analysts, who had anticipated a slightly higher expansion of 3.50%.

The data underscores Argentina's resilient economic progress amid ongoing global challenges, offering a positive outlook for the nation's financial trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand
2
New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

New Zealand Extends Kermadec Arc Mineral Restrictions for Two More Years

 New Zealand
3
The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Systemic Ecological Risk
Blog

The Environmental Price of Intelligence: How AI Infrastructure Creates Syste...

 Global
4
Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–Enabled Learning
Blog

Can Digital Education Drive Sustainability? Evidence from IoT and Big Data–E...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025