Left Menu

U.S. and Mexico Strengthen Intelligence Sharing Amid Border Drone Threats

The United States and Mexico have vowed to boost intelligence sharing and cooperation on drone attack responses at the border. Enhanced coordination on extraditions, asset forfeitures, and fuel theft investigations were also agreed upon, following a meeting in Mexico City on December 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:31 IST
U.S. and Mexico Strengthen Intelligence Sharing Amid Border Drone Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States and Mexico have committed to intensifying their intelligence exchanges to counteract drone attacks at the border. This promise follows a recent meeting held in Mexico City.

Officials from both nations have also consented to refine their coordination on extraditions and asset seizures, according to the U.S. State Department.

In addition to these measures, the nations plan to deepen cooperation regarding investigations into fuel thefts, showcasing a multi-faceted strategic alliance aimed at enhancing border security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025