U.S. and Mexico Strengthen Intelligence Sharing Amid Border Drone Threats

The United States and Mexico have committed to intensifying their intelligence exchanges to counteract drone attacks at the border. This promise follows a recent meeting held in Mexico City.

Officials from both nations have also consented to refine their coordination on extraditions and asset seizures, according to the U.S. State Department.

In addition to these measures, the nations plan to deepen cooperation regarding investigations into fuel thefts, showcasing a multi-faceted strategic alliance aimed at enhancing border security.

