Soaring Adventures: Parasailing Set to Launch at Govind Sagar Lake

Exciting parasailing operations are ready to take off at the picturesque Govind Sagar Lake in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, officials announced on Thursday. A reputable company from Delhi, known for its work in Tehri, has been tapped to conduct trial runs for this venture.

The district administration has already provided all necessary approvals, according to Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur Aabid Hussain Sadiq, enabling the company to proceed with parasailing activities over the next two months. The company will deploy its equipment, including parasailing boats, by the first week of December, marking the trial phase's commencement.

If successful, the trials will pave the way for permanent parasailing operations at the lake, adding to its existing attractions. The initiative is poised to enhance Bilaspur's reputation as a center for water adventure sports, offering thrilling experiences while boosting employment and promoting local development.

