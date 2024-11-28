NewJeans' New Path: Departure from ADOR Amidst K-Pop Turmoil

NewJeans, one of the most successful K-pop groups, announced their decision to leave agency ADOR, a subsidiary of the influential label HYBE. The group has found themselves at the center of a contentious dispute between executives at HYBE and the former CEO of ADOR, who also serves as the band's creative director.

This latest controversy has captivated South Korea, bringing a whirlwind of accusations, audits, and an emotional press conference into the spotlight. During a late-night conference, the five members revealed their intention to part ways with ADOR and their desire to collaborate with Min Hee-jin, the former CEO who exited ADOR earlier.

One member, Danielle, expressed their determination to produce new music for their fans, affectionately known as 'Bunnies,' and together, the group is looking forward to forging a new path that aligns with their artistic aspirations. However, the group recognizes potential challenges in using their band's name post-departure.

(With inputs from agencies.)