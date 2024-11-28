Left Menu

Cricket Diplomacy: Building Bridges Between India and Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosted a reception for the Indian cricket team before their practice match against PM's XI. Both teams reflected on India’s major win in Australia and discussed bilateral relations grounded in their mutual love for cricket. Cricket remains a key diplomatic tool.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

On Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held a reception for the visiting Indian cricket team in light of their pink-ball practice match against his XI, scheduled for November 30 at Manuka Oval. The match is a precursor to the day-night Test in Adelaide on December 6.

India recently triumphed over Australia with a historic win at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth. Following official protocol, Indian captain Rohit Sharma introduced his teammates to Albanese, who applauded key players including Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

Albanese took to social media platform 'X' to express eagerness for the upcoming match, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed this sentiment, highlighting the strong support for Team India back home. Cricket serves as a cultural bridge, enriching the India-Australia diplomatic relationship over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

