Cricket Diplomacy: Building Bridges Between India and Australia
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosted a reception for the Indian cricket team before their practice match against PM's XI. Both teams reflected on India’s major win in Australia and discussed bilateral relations grounded in their mutual love for cricket. Cricket remains a key diplomatic tool.
- Country:
- Australia
On Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held a reception for the visiting Indian cricket team in light of their pink-ball practice match against his XI, scheduled for November 30 at Manuka Oval. The match is a precursor to the day-night Test in Adelaide on December 6.
India recently triumphed over Australia with a historic win at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth. Following official protocol, Indian captain Rohit Sharma introduced his teammates to Albanese, who applauded key players including Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.
Albanese took to social media platform 'X' to express eagerness for the upcoming match, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed this sentiment, highlighting the strong support for Team India back home. Cricket serves as a cultural bridge, enriching the India-Australia diplomatic relationship over the years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress and allies want restoration of Article 370 and are planning separate Constitution for Kashmir: PM Narendra Modi in Maharashtra.
Congress is far ahead when it comes to vote bank politics, but is enemy of the poor: PM Narendra Modi at rally in Maharashtra’s Panvel.
Some people see their messiah in killer of Sambhaji Maharaj: PM Narendra Modi at rally in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
Dominica Honors India's Narendra Modi with Top National Award
Entire state is blessing BJP-led Mahayuti: PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai in his last rally for November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.