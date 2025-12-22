Left Menu

Rohit Sharma’s Resilient Journey: From World Cup Heartbreak to Redemption

In a candid revelation, Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma shared his emotional turmoil and consideration of retirement following the 2023 ODI World Cup final defeat. Despite the setback, he found renewed passion for cricket, focusing on future challenges, including the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup.

Updated: 22-12-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 09:18 IST
In an emotional disclosure, former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma admitted he considered hanging up his boots after India lost to Australia in the thrilling 2023 ODI World Cup final.

Under Sharma's leadership, India had an impressive streak, securing nine consecutive victories before falling to Australia, with Travis Head clinching the match win.

Initially devastated, Sharma found renewal, channeling his energy towards future goals, and the experience taught him resilience ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

